The ports authority is launching a cleaning campaign at the beach and harbour in Latchi, aimed at protecting the marine and coastal environment.

The campaign, starting on November 3 at 9am, is being undertaken in cooperation with the municipality of Polis Chrysochous and the Latchi watersports centre, in the framework of joint efforts to maintain a clean and safe harbour.

It will focus on the removal of waste from the beach and harbour and aims to contribute towards improving the image of the port and the protection of the natural environment, as well as enhancing environmental awareness among the public.

The organisers are calling on the public to participate in the efforts, emphasising the need for the protection of the sea and the wider area.

Further information on how to participate in the campaign can be obtained by calling 26322355.