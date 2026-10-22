Six people were injured in a traffic accident in Limassol on Friday evening.

Police said the incident occurred on the old Limassol-Paphos road, near Pissouri at around 7.45pm when a car driven by a 58-year-old man collided with a car driven by a 50-year-old man.

The 58-year-old was driving with his wife, a 65-year-old woman, and a man and a woman aged 53 and 60, while the 50-year-old was driving with his 49-year-old wife.

The six passengers of the two vehicles were taken to the general hospitals in Limassol and Paphos.

The 49-year-old was later transferred to Nicosia general hospital for further treatment, having possibly suffered an aortic rupture.

The 50-year-old husband of the woman is being treated at Paphos general hospital where he is undergoing treatment for a serious spinal injury.

The 65-year-old woman suffered serious injuries to her face and hip and was transferred to a private hospital, while her 58-year-old husband remains at the hospital for further treatment.

The 53-year-old was injured in the sternum and taken to Limassol general hospital for treatment. Her 60-year-old husband was discharged from the hospital after receiving first aid.

The five people hospitalised are considered to be out of danger.

Investigations into the exact circumstances of the accident are ongoing.