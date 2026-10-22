A new group exhibition opens at The Gallery 45 in Limassol on October 22, featuring the works of five Armenian and Iranian contemporary artists. Curated by Andronik Kachiian of the Hosq Foundation, Armenia, the exhibition is titled Land Written in Verse: Contemporary Landscapes.

On view until November 29, the exhibition features the artists Armen Hakobjanyan, Astghik Petrosyan, Ayda Roozbayani, Iman Ebrahimpour and Maryam Khastoo, whose works explore the relationship between nature, memory, identity and the places we inhabit.

Moving beyond the traditional representation of landscape, the exhibition considers how the places around us are experienced, remembered, and reimagined. Through painting, ceramic sculpture, drawing and photography, the works offer different perspectives on natural and urban environments, revealing how our surroundings can reflect both the world we see and the emotions and memories associated with it.

Land Written in Verse: Contemporary Landscapes

Exhibition by Armen Hakobjanyan, Astghik Petrosyan, Ayda Roozbayani, Iman Ebrahimpour, and Maryam Khastoo. October 22-November 29. The Gallery 45, Limassol. Monday – Friday: 10am – 6pm. Saturday by appointment. www.thegallery45.com