The richness of Filipino cuisine is coming to an unassuming kitchen soon, offering an intimate dining experience. Hidden in one of old Nicosia’s narrow alleys is community centre Gardens of the Future which will open its doors on Sunday, November 1, for this special event, welcoming just a small number of attendees.

Following its sold-out Nepalese cooking night, next on the menu are dishes from the Philippines as the Gardens of the Future welcome a native chef.

“Slow down in the heart of Nicosia for a heartfelt evening of Filipino merienda and hospitality,” say the organisers. “Gather around the table with old and new friends for a thoughtfully prepared three-course menu, wine and much-loved Filipino flavours.”

From 7pm onwards, guests will be served savoury siopao buns, dumplings and crisp lumpiang prito, followed by pancit noodles and traditional biko rice cake.

Only a small number of seats is available for the dining experience so those interested are encouraged to book their spot soon.

A Taste of the Philippines: A Three-Course Dinner Experience

Filipino cuisine dinner. November 1. Gardens of the Future, Nicosia. 7pm. €45 per person, all meals included. Reservations and payment via Revolut, Tel: 99-756409