First-time applications for international protection in Cyprus rose to 210 in September, up from 135 in August and 145 in July, according to Eurostat figures published on Friday.

The number of applications submitted by third-country nationals increased by almost 56 per cent compared with August and by approximately 45 per cent compared with July.

Across the EU, 34,145 first-time asylum applications were recorded in July 2026, a decrease of 39 per cent compared with the same month in 2025, when 55,680 applications were recorded.

The figure was also 8 per cent lower than in June 2026, when 37,075 applications were recorded.

At 3,100 applications, Afghan nationals made up the largest group of asylum seekers in the EU in July.

Afghan nationals accounted for the largest group of first-time asylum applicants in the EU in July, with 3,100 applications, followed by Sudanese nationals with 2,605, Bangladeshis with 2,255 and Syrians with 1,420.

France recorded the highest number of first-time applications among EU member states, at 9,000, followed by Italy with 5,140, Greece with 3,715, Spain with 3,590 and Germany with 3,075.

Together, these five countries accounted for approximately 72 per cent of all first-time asylum applications submitted across the EU in July.

The EU average stood at 7.6 first-time asylum applicants per 100,000 inhabitants.

Slovenia recorded the highest rate, at 114.7 applicants per 100,000 inhabitants, based on population figures from January 1, 2026.

It was followed by Greece with 35.8 applicants per 100,000 inhabitants and Luxembourg with 16.6.

Meanwhile, 1,290 unaccompanied minors applied for international protection for the first time across the EU in July.

Egyptian nationals accounted for the largest group, with 250 applications, followed by Afghans with 160 and Sudanese nationals with 155.

Slovenia recorded the highest number of first-time applications from unaccompanied minors, at 265, followed by Greece with 245, the Netherlands with 210, France with 115 and Belgium with 100.