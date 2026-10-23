Bank of Cyprus (BoC) is celebrating 10 years of its antamivi rewards programme with an anniversary campaign offering prizes worth more than €300,000, giving cardholders the opportunity to win rewards through everyday purchases and a special prize draw.

Running from October 15 to November 15, 2026, the campaign rewards customers for purchases made at participating merchants, with prizes available through a new Spin and Win feature on the BoC app.

Under the initiative, customers receive one spin and one entry into the grand prize draw for every €100 in cumulative purchases at participating antamivi merchants.

Once they reach the required spending threshold, customers can access their available spins through the Privileges and Antamivi section of the BoC app to discover what they have won. Each customer can receive up to 10 spins during the campaign.

Prizes include antamivi vouchers worth €5, €10, €20 and €100, vouchers of the same value from selected participating merchants, as well as triple (x3) antamivi points on subsequent purchases at selected retailers.

In addition to the instant rewards, the anniversary campaign will conclude with a grand prize draw, giving eligible customers the chance to win one of three antamivi vouchers worth €1,000 each.

The celebrations also mark a decade of growth for the bank’s rewards programme, which has distributed points worth more than €30 million since its launch. Of that amount, redemptions at participating merchants have exceeded €26 million.

Over the years, the programme has also expanded its presence across Cyprus. Today, more than 300 merchants participate in antamivi, covering a wide range of shopping categories through a network of over 1,000 stores.

As it enters its second decade, the programme continues to reward customers for their everyday spending, with the anniversary campaign offering additional opportunities to benefit from purchases at participating businesses.