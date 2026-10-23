A car caught fire in the yard of its owner’s home in Frenaros, Famagusta, at around 5.30am on Friday.
The fire brigade responded and extinguished the blaze.
Investigations into the cause of the fire are due to continue later on Friday.
A car caught fire in the yard of its owner’s home in Frenaros, Famagusta, at around 5.30am on Friday.
The fire brigade responded and extinguished the blaze.
Investigations into the cause of the fire are due to continue later on Friday.
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