Customs officers seized approximately 28kg of cannabis from a 19-year-old British passport holder who arrived at Larnaca airport from Thailand via Dubai on Friday.

The seizure followed intelligence received by customs and a joint operation with the police drug squad (Ykan).

An X-ray examination of the passenger’s two large suitcases raised suspicions, prompting a physical search.

Officers subsequently discovered 26 airtight nylon packages containing cannabis, with a total gross weight of approximately 28kg.

The drugs were confiscated and handed over to Ykan for further investigation, including efforts to identify their intended recipients in Cyprus.

Interpol is also expected to be informed of the case, according to a customs department announcement issued on Friday.