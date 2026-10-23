All banks in Cyprus will be closed on Wednesday, October 28, to mark Ohi Day, the Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) has announced.

The central bank informed the public that banking services at branches will be unavailable for the national holiday.

Celebrated throughout Greece and Cyprus, Ohi Day (‘Anniversary of the No’) commemorates the country’s rejection of an ultimatum from Fascist Italy on October 28, 1940, and its entry into the Second World War.

Customers who need to carry out branch transactions are advised to make arrangements in advance, while online and mobile banking services remain available.