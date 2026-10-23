The education ministry has criticised the decision by trade unions to announce strike action by employees in school support programmes, saying the move came just hours after an agreement to allow one week for outstanding issues to be examined.

In a statement issued on Friday, the ministry said a meeting had taken place on October 21 between Education Minister Athena Michaelidou and representatives of SEK and PEO trade unions, during which both sides agreed to allow additional time to address concerns raised earlier this month.

“Despite this agreement, strike measures were announced without allowing the agreed one-week period to pass,” the ministry said.

It stressed that while the government fully respects employees’ right to strike, agreements reached through dialogue should be respected by all parties.

“Otherwise, the very effort to find solutions is undermined,” it added.

The dispute concerns employees working in education ministry support programmes who, following changes to their employment status, are no longer eligible for unemployment benefits during periods when they are not working.

The ministry said the government had already introduced significant changes to improve their employment conditions, including abolishing the previous system of purchasing services and transferring employees to salaried employment.

Those meeting the relevant criteria were subsequently granted indefinite-term employment status, a category that now includes the majority of workers.

Legislation passed on April 21 formally regulated their employment status and established procedures for future recruitment, with trade unions also participating in its preparation.

Regarding the demand for unemployment benefits, the ministry explained that existing legislation does not permit payments to the affected indefinite-term employees.

It said it had examined the matter and, following legal advice, was seeking an alternative solution within the existing legal framework.

A proposal submitted by the unions for a special allowance in place of unemployment benefits has already been forwarded to the finance ministry for consideration.

On staffing, the ministry said all indefinite-term employees entitled to priority under the new legislation had already been employed.

Procedures were also underway to recruit additional fixed-term employees during the current school year, with vacancies advertised for major support programmes.

The ministry reiterated that the issues currently under discussion had only been formally raised in early October and that sufficient time was needed to examine possible solutions.

It concluded by reaffirming its commitment to supporting employees and resolving the outstanding matters.

In a joint statement on Thursday, SEK and PEO demanded written responses and practical solutions and warned of another strike – possibly indefinite – and protest outside the presidential palace on November 2 if their demands were not met.