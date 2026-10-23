Eight people were arrested on Thursday night for offences such as robbery, burglary, illegal residence, possession of duty-free tobacco and outstanding fines, the police said on Friday.

Police stopped and checked 322 drivers and 105 passengers, while conducting inspections at 28 premises.

Traffic checks resulted in 160 reports for various violations, including 83 for speeding.

Six traffic related cases are also under investigation, and two vehicles were impounded.

Officers carried out 124 alcohol tests, resulting in six reports, as well as two preliminary drug tests, one of which was positive.