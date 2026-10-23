You fill out a job application or a benefits form, attach the last document, and the portal refuses it. Sometimes the message says the file is too big. Other times it says the format isn’t accepted, with no hint about what would work.

Both errors have simple causes, and most can be fixed in a few minutes without special software. Here’s what each one means and how to get your document through on the next try.

Why portals set upload limits

Upload caps protect the servers behind a site. Every file a portal accepts has to be stored, scanned, and sometimes passed on to a reviewer, so large files slow the whole system down.

Limits vary widely. Gmail allows attachments up to 25 MB, while Outlook stops at 20 MB. Job portals and web forms often set the bar at 5 to 10 MB, and government or court e-filing systems can be stricter still, sometimes 5 MB or less per file.

Format rules exist for similar reasons. A portal that only accepts PDF and JPG doesn’t have to support dozens of file types or worry about files that open differently on every computer. When you see “file format not supported,” the site is telling you it only works with a short list of types, which is usually printed somewhere near the upload button.

Files most likely to trigger a file too large error

Some documents hit the limit far more often than others:

– Scanned PDFs: each page is stored as a full image, so one page can weigh several megabytes.

– Reports and brochures with photos: uncompressed images inside the PDF add up fast.

– Phone photos: a single picture from a modern phone can run 5 to 15 MB.

– Merged PDFs: combining a dozen scans into one file stacks their sizes together.

If you’re stuck with a PDF file too large to upload, it’s usually a scan or a merged file. The text itself takes up very little space. The images inside the file are what push it over.

Compress the PDF first

When a portal says “File exceeds size limit,” compression is the fastest fix. A PDF compressor lowers the resolution and quality of the images inside the file while leaving text untouched. For most forms, IDs, and contracts, the difference isn’t visible on screen.

Upload the PDF to a compression tool, pick a compression level, and download the smaller copy. Start with a medium setting. If the file is still over the limit, try a stronger level, then zoom in to check that small print and signatures are still readable. Keep the original file, too, so you can go back to it if a stronger setting blurs something important.

Split or resize when compression isn’t enough

If a file size too large error keeps appearing after compression, split the document. Many portals allow several uploads, so a 40-page application can go up as two or three smaller PDFs. You can also split by page range and send only the pages the form actually asks for.

For photos, resize before you upload or convert them. Cutting a 4000-pixel-wide image down to around 1200 pixels shrinks the file dramatically and still looks sharp on a screen.

When the problem is the format, not the size

A rejected format is often easier to fix than a rejected size. Many portals ask for a PDF but get a phone photo of a document, which saves as JPG or HEIC. Others want a single file but receive five separate images.

Converting the images to one PDF solves both problems at once. If you’re looking for a way to convert JPG to PDF free, JPGtoPDF runs in the browser without an account and can combine several images into a single PDF in the order you arrange them. Check the portal’s accepted types first, since some forms take JPG directly and don’t need the extra step.

Word and PowerPoint files cause the same error on PDF-only portals. Both programs can save a copy as PDF from the Save As or Export menu, which also locks the layout so fonts and spacing don’t shift on the reviewer’s screen.

Habits that prevent upload errors

A few settings save you from rejected uploads in the first place:

– Scan documents at 300 DPI, which keeps text crisp without creating huge files.

– When exporting from a word processor, choose the smaller or “minimum size” PDF option if there is one.

– Compress files ahead of time if you know a portal has a strict limit.

– Name files clearly, such as “Smith_Passport.pdf,” so reviewers can find them.

Conclusion

A rejected upload almost always comes down to size or format. Compress or split oversized files, resize photos, and convert images to PDF when a portal asks for it. Once you know a site’s limits, dealing with a file too large to upload takes minutes instead of stalling an application.

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