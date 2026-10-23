A new initiative dedicated to learning, exchanging knowledge and nurturing connections in Cyprus’ music ecosystem launches this autumn in the island’s eastern region. East Cyprus Music Meetings invites musicians, songwriters, producers, concert promoters and other music professionals to Famagusta and Larnaca for a series of workshops and discussions on navigating Cyprus’ music industry.

Powered by Windcraft Loud in collaboration with SCALA Music & Sound Hub and Cyprus Mixtape, East Cyprus Music Meetings is led by Cemre Arca, artist, educator, event curator and founder of Cyprus Mixtape, an initiative connecting and empowering Cypriot musicians; and Maria Kaimaklioti, cultural producer and founder of SCALA Music & Sound Hub, which supports the development and competitiveness of Cyprus’ music ecosystem.

Drawing on their complementary experience in artist development, cultural production and community-building, they have designed a programme that creates opportunities for learning, networking and exchange across Cyprus’ music sector.

The initiative was selected through the Technical Committee on Culture’s open call activity supporting artistic collaboration and exchange between the two communities of the island, facilitated by the UN Good Offices Mission in Cyprus, implemented by the United Nations Development Programme and funded by the European Union.

Held in October and November 2026, East Cyprus Music Meetings celebrates the musical life that communities across Cyprus nourish and mutually depend on, welcoming attendees to gather in the east of the island.

The programme brings them together to exchange knowledge and share insight side by side, building the shared professional and cultural ground that a resilient Cypriot music scene depends on.

Led by local and international practitioners, its conversations turn their attention not to how music is performed or written, but to the practical and often invisible structures of the music industry: releasing a record, navigating funding, export and showcases, reaching audiences across and beyond the island, and empowering women in the music industry, as well as the needs and future of the island’s music community.

Following each session, attendees and the public are invited into open stages and jam sessions, and to browse through artist merchandise, before the programme’s closing event in Pyla/Pile that reflects on the island’s music scenes and the stories of how Cypriots come to their music.

The next session is on October 25 at EVOHK artist-run space in Larnaca at 11.30am and focuses on explaining music copyright. At 3pm, a session on entering the jazz and world music scene, festivals and PR will follow. The day’s final event, at 5.30pm, will be a hands-on exploration of sound design and hardware synthesis, covering the fundamentals of subtractive synthesis and performance.

Next month’s sessions continue on November 8 with ‘Five Ways to Release Music’, on November 22 with ‘Women in the Music Industry’ and a closing event on November 28 titled ‘Growing Up in Cyprus’ Recent Music Scenes’.

East Cyprus Music Meetings

Workshop series for musicians, songwriters, producers, concert promoters and other music professionals. October-November 2026. Around Larnaca and Famagusta. Free admission. In English. Registrations: https://linktr.ee/EastCyprusMusicMeetings. [email protected] & [email protected]