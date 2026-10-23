The forestry department has completed a €52,000 project to help protect Cyprus mouflon in the Paphos state forest.

In a post on Facebook, the department said works involved creating openings in safety barriers along forest roads, allowing the animals to move freely and reducing the risk of them becoming trapped within the road network.

The project was co-funded by the EU and has addressed a large part of the remaining needs in the targeted forest areas.

The department said efforts to protect and manage wildlife in state forests would continue.