An initiative for teenagers launches in Nicosia with the aim to bring theatre, the arts and the city into creative dialogue. The Nicosia Municipal Theatre begins the Third Space Project, an artistic and educational initiative for 14 to 18-year-olds, running from October 2026 to May 2027.

The programme creates an open space for meeting, expression and collective creation, inviting young people to explore their relationship with the city, share experiences and concerns, and transform their ideas into artistic action. Centred on theatre and engaging in dialogue with other art forms, the Third Space Project aims to foster new ways for young people to participate in culture and public life.

The initiative draws inspiration from the concept of the ‘third space’, a place where different identities, experiences and cultural references meet, as well as referring to spaces beyond home and school that serve as places for socialising, exchange and creativity.

The programme will include a long-term theatre workshop, alongside a series of activities and workshops in street art, movement, dance, sound, music and visual arts. First up is a Street Art workshop with artist Twenty Three on October 24 (3pm-6pm) and on October 25 (11am-2pm.)

A Theatre workshop/camp will run from October 31 to November 21 where teenagers will meet with facilitators O Akin, E Andreou and G Karaoulis every Saturday between 3pm and 6pm. a movement workshop titled The Body in Public Space will take place on the weekend of November 28 and 29 by F Nicolaou before the theatre workshop Third Space Nicosia Youth Theatre Ensemble follows in December and lasts until May.

D Spyrou will lead a sound and music workshop, Making Music with the City Sounds in January before the second part of the programme launches in 2027. Registrations can be made by filling out the online Google form, by telephone at 22-797979 or email.

Third Space Project

Workshops for teenagers focusing on art, creativity and the city. Suitable for ages 14-18. October 2026-May 2027. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. Tel: 22-797979. [email protected]