More than €7.4 million in traffic fines and estimated penalties have been recorded in connection with rental vehicles under Cyprus’ traffic camera system, but only 3,428 fines have been settled, Transport Minister Evanthia Tsolaki said on Friday.

Responding to questions from Disy MP Prodromos Alambritis, Tsolaki said drivers had been identified in 8,501 cases, while no driver had been identified in another 15,118.

In a further 41,114 cases, identifying the driver had proved impossible.

Only 12 cases had reached court.

She added that accurate figures on the amounts collected could only be provided by police, as payment information was not recorded in the traffic camera system.

Limassol accounted for the largest share of violations, at 33 per cent, followed by Paphos at 24 per cent, Larnaca at 22 per cent, Nicosia at 17 per cent and Famagusta at 4 per cent.

Notably, Famagusta lacks fixed cameras.

Proposed legislative amendments would allow traffic fines to be issued electronically via text message or email, subject to compliance with data protection requirements.

The changes would also require rental companies to provide police with customer details to help identify drivers responsible for traffic offences.