Residence permits have been revoked for Pakistani nationals involved in clashes in Mesa Yeitonia, Limassol, on October 15, following instructions from the Migration Deputy Minister Nicholas Ioannides, according to SigmaLive.

Some of those involved were already residing illegally in the Republic, and procedures have been initiated in cooperation with the police to ensure their swift removal from Cyprus.

According to information obtained by SigmaLive, almost all the Pakistani nationals involved were students enrolled at private colleges in Cyprus, with some reportedly having attended very few classes.

A source from the deputy migration ministry said increased inspections were now being carried out at private colleges in cooperation with the education ministry and police.

The authorities are also expected to tighten the registration and entry requirements for foreign students in an effort to prevent the misuse of student residence permits.