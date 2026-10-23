Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas has confirmed that Cyprus will purchase a second offshore patrol vessel from Israel, with the contract expected to be signed next week.

Speaking to state broadcaster CyBC, Palmas said the vessel would be similar to the Ioannides, already operated by the National Guard’s navy.

“We will get another one just like it, so we will have two,” he said, adding that the acquisition would strengthen Cyprus’ operational capabilities and maritime security.

Palmas noted that the planned purchase had already been reported by Israeli media.

Israel Shipyards and Rafael are reportedly close to securing the €150 million agreement to supply Cyprus with naval vessels and weapons systems, in what would mark another significant step in the expanding defence relationship between Nicosia and Tel Aviv.

He also confirmed that an agreement had been signed with a Greek company to prepare a study for the upgrading of the naval base, which will be capable of accommodating warships and submarines.

The minister said he expected work on both the naval base and the Andreas Papandreou air base to begin towards the end of spring 2027.