The public works department announced on Friday that various works will be carried out at several points on the highways in the coming days, resulting in traffic disruptions and the diversions of lanes.

According to the department, inspection works will be carried out on the Pissouri bridge on the Paphos-Limassol highway between 8.30am and 3pm on Monday, with the traffic being diverted onto the fast lane.

Meanwhile, road maintenance works will be carried out on the same highway in the sections of Konya and Ayia Varvara in the direction of Limassol in the period from Monday and Friday between 8am and 4pm.

During the works, traffic will be diverted through openings on the highway near Ayia Marinouda and Anatoliko in the opposite direction.

In addition to the works on the Paphos-Limassol highway, maintenance works would be carried out on the road surface of the Kofinou-Larnaca highway towards Larnaca from Monday until Thursday in the hours between 8pm and 5.30am.

During this time, both lanes will be closed in the direction of Kofinou-Larnaca in 4 kilometre sections as traffic will be diverted through the opposite traffic. The entrance to the highway to Larnaca from Alethriko will remain closed and traffic will be diverted from the next entrance in Anglisides.

The entrance to the Larnaca highway from Klavdia will remain closed with traffic being diverted via the Kalo Chorio roundabout, while the entrance to the Kofinou highway from Klavdia will remain open via the Alethriko entrance.

Further works will be carried out on the Kourion bridge near the village of Kantou on the Paphos-Limassol highway on Tuesday between 8.30 and 3pm, resulting in the diversion of traffic via the fast lane.