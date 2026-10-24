A 20-year-old man was remanded in custody for four days on Saturday in connection with an attempted bombing at the entrance of a shop in Limassol on September 30.

The suspect was arrested on Friday under a court warrant issued following evidence obtained during the police investigation.

The case concerns an improvised explosive device discovered outside the entrance of a shop in Limassol in the early hours of September 30.

Police officers responding to information provided by a member of the public located the device and immediately cordoned off the area.

The bomb had been activated but failed to explode and was safely neutralised by a police bomb disposal expert.

Three other suspects, aged 20, 22 and 28, were arrested on October 4 and remanded in custody for eight days. On October 12, the case was filed before the Limassol Criminal Court, with the 22-year-old named as the defendant. Limassol CID is continuing its investigation into the incident.