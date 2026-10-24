Music lovers in Larnaca and Nicosia are in for a treat this October as the Athens-based 50s-60s band Hermaphrodite’s Child are returning to Cyprus. After packing dance floors on the island earlier this year, the band returns for three more shows.

Over Halloween weekend, the popular four-piece band will bring the golden era of rock ‘n’ roll back to life with three high-energy concerts, turning stages into a nostalgic 1950s-1960s experience.

First, Hermaphrodite’s Child will take over Savino Live in Larnaca on Friday, October 30, with the doors opening at 9pm.

Then, two shows in the capital city will follow on Saturday, October 31, and Sunday, November 1, at Antonakis Music Hall. Saturday’s show will welcome guests from 8.30pm, while Sunday has an earlier start time with doors opening at 7.30pm.

With Vasilis Tzelepis on guitar and vocals, Dimitris Tzelepis on bass and vocals, Yiannis Voulgaris on drums and vocals and Dimitris Amarantos Kyriakopoulos on keys vocals, the band will perform music from beloved bands of the era such as The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Elvis Presley, The Beach Boys, The Kinks, Chuck Berry and many more.

Alongside this, the band revisits the Greek 1960s, with songs made famous by Paschalis & Olympians, The Forminx, The Idols and Mimis Plessas.

Hermaphrodite’s Child

Athens-based 50s-60s band performs live. October 30. Savino Live, Larnaca. October 31-November 1. Antonakis Music Hall, Nicosia. Tickets available on www.ticketmaster.cy and at all ACS stores around Cyprus. Pre-sale €20, at the door €25. Table reservations are required with ticket purchases. Tel: 99-426011 (Savino Live), 99-566485 (Antonakis Music Hall)