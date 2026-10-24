Bacalhau – salted cod – occupies a unique place in Portuguese culinary history, so deeply embedded in national identity that it is often said there are as many recipes as there are days in the year. Its origins lie not in the broader history of Atlantic exploration and preservation techniques developed during the Age of Discovery. From the 15th century onwards, Portuguese sailors relied heavily on dried and salted cod as a source of protein for long voyages. Cod was sourced primarily from the cold waters of the North Atlantic, particularly around Newfoundland and Norway, and brought back to Portugal through expanding maritime trade routes.

Over time, bacalhau moved from being a seafarer’s necessity to a cornerstone of domestic cooking. By the 17th and 18th centuries, it had become widely accessible to all social classes, valued for its affordability, long shelf life and versatility. Its preparation required soaking and rehydration. This transformation from preserved staple to national dish reflects Portugal’s long maritime history and its dependence on the sea for both survival and cultural expression.

Bacalhau’s cultural significance is particularly strong during religious observances, especially Lent and Christmas Eve, when Catholic tradition encourages abstinence from meat. During these periods, elaborate dishes such as bacalhau com natas, bacalhau à Brás and bacalhau à Gomes de Sá are prepared in homes and restaurants across the country. Each recipe reflects regional and familial variations, often combining cod with potatoes, onions, olive oil and eggs, ingredients that together form the backbone of Portuguese cuisine. The sheer diversity of preparations has elevated bacalhau beyond a single dish into a culinary category in its own right.

Regional differences within Portugal also shape its interpretation, with coastal areas often favouring simpler preparations that highlight olive oil and herbs, while inland regions may incorporate richer sauces and baked formats. Despite these variations, the dish remains a unifying element of Portuguese food culture, present in both everyday meals and festive gatherings.

In Cyprus, bacalhau is well known due to historical ties and shared Mediterranean culinary traditions. It is often found in tavernas and specialty shops, particularly during fasting periods when salted fish aligns with Orthodox dietary customs. Local adaptations may include the use of Cypriot potatoes, lemon and herbs.

Seasonally, bacalhau is especially significant during winter holidays and religious festivals, when it is prepared in its richest and most celebratory forms. Its ability to bridge simplicity and sophistication has ensured its lasting appeal across centuries. From the decks of Portuguese ships to modern family tables around the world, bacalhau remains a powerful symbol of endurance, adaptation and cultural continuity, sustaining its place at the heart of Portuguese identity.