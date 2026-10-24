President Nikos Christodoulides on Saturday condemned the terrorist attack on St George’s Greek Orthodox Church in the Karak region of Jordan, expressing Cyprus’ solidarity with the country during a telephone conversation with King Abdullah II.

According to a written statement by government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis, Christodoulides conveyed the sincere condolences of the government and people of Cyprus for the victims of the attack.

The president strongly condemned the targeting of innocent people at a place of worship, reaffirming Cyprus’ unwavering support for Jordan and its people.

During their conversation, the two leaders emphasised their shared commitment to protecting religious freedom, respecting the sanctity of human life and promoting peaceful coexistence.

They stressed that acts of violence and intolerance must not undermine the principles and values upon which peace and stability in the region are founded.

Christodoulides also reaffirmed Cyprus’ commitment to further strengthening its close relations and cooperation with Jordan, highlighting the mutual trust, shared challenges and common vision for regional peace, security and stability that underpin bilateral ties.