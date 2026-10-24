Clocks in Cyprus will go back one hour in the early hours of Sunday, October 25, marking the end of daylight saving time and the start of winter time.

At 3am on Sunday, clocks will be turned back to 2am, giving people an extra hour of sleep.

The change takes place on the last Sunday of October each year, with October 25 being the earliest possible date for the switch.

The return to winter time means mornings will become lighter earlier, while evenings will grow darker sooner.