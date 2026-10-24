The final phase of the annual quadrilateral air and naval exercise EUNOMIA-7/2026, involving Cyprus, Greece, France and Italy, took place on Thursday in waters south of Cyprus, the defence ministry said on Saturday.

The exercise’s Distinguished Visitors Day (DV-Day) was held aboard the Italian Navy frigate Rizzo, where Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas observed the final phase of operations.

Also present were Greek ambassador Konstantinos Kollias, French ambassador Clelia Chevrier Kolacko, Italian ambassador Antonella Cavallari and National Guard deputy chief Major General Neophytos Pachoulides.

Senior military representatives from the participating countries included Rear Admiral Mascara Ouk, deputy commander of French forces in the Mediterranean, Rear Admiral Ioannis Sarakis, deputy chief of the Hellenic Fleet Headquarters, and Rear Admiral Cristo Salvatore Traetta, commander of Italy’s Fifth Naval Division.

According to the defence ministry, the exercise aims to strengthen cooperation between the participating naval and air forces, improve operational coordination and readiness, and enhance their ability to plan and conduct joint operations at both operational and tactical levels.

The ministry said the exercise also contributes to regional stability and maritime security in the eastern Mediterranean.