Saturday will be mainly clear across Cyprus, with temperatures reaching 30C inland, while rain and possible thunderstorms are forecast for Tuesday, according to the Meteorological Department.

Weak high pressure is temporarily affecting the island, although low pressure is expected to develop gradually from Tuesday. Light dust will also be present in the atmosphere at intervals.

Winds on Saturday will blow mainly from the northwest to northeast, gradually turning southwest to west along the southern coast by the afternoon, at 3 to 4 Beaufort. Winds may temporarily strengthen to 4 to 5 Beaufort along the southwestern coast.

The sea will generally be calm to slightly rough, becoming slightly rough at times in the southwest during the afternoon.

Temperatures will rise to around 30C inland, 26C along the northern coast, 29C along the remaining coastal areas and 21C in the higher mountains.

Saturday night will remain mainly clear, although low cloud is expected to develop locally. Mist or fog may form in some areas during the early morning hours.

Temperatures will fall to around 15C inland, 17C along the coast and 12C in the higher mountains.

Sunday will be mainly clear, with occasional increased cloud cover in some areas.

Monday will begin mainly clear with intermittent clouds, becoming mostly cloudy after the afternoon, particularly with medium and high-level clouds.

On Tuesday, cloudy conditions will prevail, with localised rainfall expected at intervals, possibly accompanied by thunder in some areas.

Temperatures are not expected to change significantly on Sunday but will gradually fall slightly by Tuesday, remaining close to seasonal averages.