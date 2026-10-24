A 35-year-old man was arrested on Friday after police intercepted a postal package containing approximately 1.2kg of methamphetamine during an operation in the Larnaca and Limassol districts.

According to police, the arrest followed cooperation between the Directorate for Combating Organised Crime and authorities in another European country, who alerted Cypriot officials to a package containing drugs being sent to Cyprus.

Working with the Customs Department, officers located the package at Larnaca airport on October 21, after it arrived from abroad. The methamphetamine had a total gross weight of 1kg and 197g.

At around 4pm on Friday, officers arrested the 35-year-old when he presented himself as the recipient and the package was delivered to him.

The suspect was taken into custody and is being investigated for importing and possessing drugs, possession with intent to supply, and money laundering.

The case is being investigated by the Directorate for Combating Organised Crime and the Limassol Drug Law Enforcement Unit (Ykan).