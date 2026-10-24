Two masked men armed with metal pipes allegedly caused extensive damage to the reception area of a building complex in Emba, Paphos, on Friday night, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the incident was reported shortly after 11.30pm, when information was received that several hooded individuals had entered the reception area and caused damage.

Officers from the Paphos police division attended the scene and found damage to glass panels and several items in the reception area, including vases and other objects.

Security cameras, a computer and a television were also damaged.

Further investigations indicated that two masked individuals carrying metal pipes were allegedly responsible for the vandalism.

Paphos CID is investigating suspected malicious damage to property, possession of an offensive weapon and conspiracy to commit a misdemeanour.

Police investigations are continuing to identify and locate the suspects.