There is no central authority overseeing the operation of internal whistleblowing channels across Cyprus’ public sector, while the justice ministry does not collect data on complaints of retaliation against whistleblowers, Justice Minister Costas Fitiris has confirmed.

In a written response to a question by Limassol MP Michalis Paraskevas, Fitiris outlined the safeguards available to whistleblowers under existing legislation, including protection of their identity, the right to seek compensation and the possibility of reinstatement in cases of dismissal.

According to the minister, the operation of internal reporting channels is considered an internal matter for each ministry, service or department, with no central body responsible for monitoring their implementation.

He clarified that neither the relevant EU directive nor national legislation requires the establishment of such an oversight body.

The justice ministry said it had sent letters to the competent authorities informing them of their obligations and had published a list on its website identifying the authorities to which citizens can submit reports.

However, the ministry does not collect information on complaints of retaliation against whistleblowers, as such data is not required to be submitted to the European Commission under either the EU directive or national legislation.

Fitiris said the legislation guarantees the confidentiality of whistleblowers’ identities, as well as those of individuals named in reports.

Where retaliation occurs, whistleblowers can apply to the competent court to have the measures overturned and seek compensation.

The law also provides that retaliatory measures are considered invalid, while employees dismissed because they submitted a report may be reinstated following a court order.

Additional provisions protect the anonymity of whistleblowers called to testify in criminal proceedings.

Employers are also required to take measures to prevent retaliation and address it when it occurs.

According to Fitiris, the relevant provisions were assessed by the European Commission during the transposition of the EU whistleblower protection directive into national law.

Amendments were introduced in February 2024, and the minister said the European Commission had not raised the matter again since then.

The minister’s response also revealed a significant increase in whistleblower reports submitted to the competent authorities, with 85 recorded in 2025, compared with 25 in 2024 and 12 in 2023.

Of the 85 reports submitted in 2025, 51 concerned corruption.

A total of 48 reports were investigated, with 28 investigations completed. Six investigations were closed due to insufficient evidence, while the remaining 22 were referred for other out-of-court procedures.

In 2024, 20 of the 25 reports were investigated, while all 12 reports submitted in 2023 were examined.

Seven of the 2023 reports resulted in proceedings being initiated, although none led to court proceedings.

Paraskevas had requested information on the number of public bodies operating internal reporting channels, complaints submitted since 2023 and their outcomes, as well as the measures in place to protect whistleblowers from retaliation.