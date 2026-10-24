On the last day of the month, a special event is coming to downtown Nicosia. Two old-town Nicosia breweries, Golem Brewhouse and Crossline Brewing, host a festival to share the beers they brew.

The microbreweries will welcome visitors to Faneromeni Square on October 31 from 3pm for an afternoon full of flavours, discoveries and fun for all ages.

The festival will of course feature local beers to taste but also children-themed activities. Young festival-goers will be able to enjoy hair braiding, face painting and a Halloween-themed arts and crafts workshop.

Visitors of all ages are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes and enter the costume contest, with DJ Fuzz providing the music throughout the festival.

Commenting on the festival, Michal Stourac, founder and brewer of Golem Brewhouse, said: “Our first festival in spring was a big success. The square was full and the atmosphere was really good. We’re pleased that people appreciate locally brewed beer and support their local breweries.”

Costas Siahinian, founder of Crossline Brewing, added: “We’re inviting everyone to join us, enjoy our beer brewed just a few metres from the square and have a bit of fun.”

Craft Brewers Festival

Beer festival by Golem Brewhouse and Crossline Brewing with Halloween fun for all ages. October 31. Faneromenis Square, Nicosia. 3pm onwards