Three people were arrested during police operations across Cyprus overnight, as officers carried out hundreds of vehicle checks and inspections of premises aimed at preventing crime and maintaining public order.

According to police, organised patrols were conducted at key locations in urban areas, with officers stopping 875 vehicles and checking 1,175 occupants.

Police also inspected 62 premises as part of efforts to tackle illegal activity, resulting in 24 reports of violations.

The three arrests were made in connection with offences including threats, traffic violations and outstanding court warrants relating to fines.

During traffic checks, officers issued 291 reports for various offences, while a further 15 traffic-related cases are under investigation. Eight vehicles were also impounded.

Of the traffic violations recorded, 60 involved speeding and 31 concerned driving under the influence of alcohol. Three cases of driving under the influence of drugs were also identified.

Police conducted 311 alcohol checks and six drug tests on drivers.