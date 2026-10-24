As the name implies, Below makes you wonder what might be hiding beneath the surface. I have always been a fan of anything involving underwater creatures or mysterious beings lurking in the deep, so when Below arrived on Netflix, I was all over it.

The series takes a simple creature premise and turns it into an eerie, suspenseful tale of family, secrets, survival and a community fighting to protect the life it has always known. What would you do if everything your family depended on was under threat?

We are introduced to Calvin Penney, a fisherman living in the small coastal town of Snooks Arm in Newfoundland, Canada. Still haunted by his father’s mysterious death years earlier, Calvin is trying to keep his family together while facing the struggles of life in a town where the future looks increasingly uncertain. Things take a frightening turn when a mysterious sea creature begins terrorising the community, forcing Calvin to confront dangers he could never have imagined.

As if that were not enough, the town is already facing the possibility of losing its home to a proposed buyout. With tensions rising and strange events unfolding, Calvin joins forces with marine researcher Dr Fonda Howander to uncover what is happening beneath the water. But the deeper they dig, the more unsettling things become.

Below is about more than just a monster lurking in the ocean. Beneath all the suspense and horror lies a story about family, belonging and what happens when people are forced to fight for the place they call home.

Josh Hartnett, who was one of my favourite actors growing up, is particularly compelling as Calvin. His performance gives the series an emotional centre, while Mackenzie Davis adds intrigue as Fonda, whose scientific curiosity becomes essential to understanding the strange events. Although there is a hint of romantic chemistry between them, it is their shared determination to do the right thing that really drives their relationship.

Below is an atmospheric and entertaining thriller that combines small-town drama with creature-feature horror. It may make you look at the ocean a little differently, but it is worth watching for anyone who enjoys a mystery with a darker side.