Two historic religious monuments in the occupied north, dating back to the 10th and 12th centuries, have been restored and officially handed over following conservation work by the bicommunal Technical Committee on Cultural Heritage, through the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and funded by the European Commission.

The monastery of Panayia Apsinthiotissa near Sychari, perched approximately 750 metres above sea level beneath the Pentadaktylos mountain range, and the church of Ayios Prokopios in Synkrasi were handed over on Friday, marking another milestone in efforts to preserve Cyprus’ shared cultural heritage.

The Technical Committee on Cultural Heritage through UNDP has so far restored more than 210 religious monuments belonging to different faiths across the island, while restoration work has been completed, is underway or has begun at approximately 70 cemeteries.

Greek Cypriot committee co-chairman Sotos Ktoris and Turkish Cypriot Committee co-chairman Ali Tuncay have told the Cyprus News Agency that the projects demonstrated how cultural heritage could bring the island’s two communities together.

Committee co-chairs Sotos Ktoris (left) and Ali Tuncay (centre) being interviewd by CNA reporter Ralli Papageorgiou

“This is our shared cultural heritage. It is a project not of conflict, but of cooperation and confidence-building,” they said.

Ktoris said the restoration of the two monuments reaffirmed the commitment of Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots to preserving the island’s historical legacy.

Ayios Prokopios Sygkrasi

“Monuments should not be viewed as symbols of discord and confrontation, but as meeting points that connect us with the past and create the prospect of a peaceful and prosperous Cyprus,” he said.

Tuncay, who has served on the committee since 2008, described his experience as an education in cooperation and friendship.

“For me, it has been a school,” he said, recalling the difficulties encountered when the committee first began its work and the friendships developed across the divide.

A 12th-century monastery brought back from neglect

The monastery of Panayia Apsinthiotissa, built in the 12th century, is distinguished by its rare hexagonal Byzantine architectural design and imposing dome.

According to Byzantine scholar Andreas Foulias, the monastery also contains Cyprus’ only surviving Byzantine monastic dining hall, which preserves sections of historic frescoes.

Panayia Apsithiotissa

Its name derives from the wormwood plant, known in Greek as apsinthia, which, according to tradition, covered the cave where an icon of the Virgin Mary was discovered.

Turkish Cypriot UNDP engineer Hakan Gokberk, who supervised the restoration, described Panayia Apsinthiotissa as a historic building that had suffered extensive deterioration after years of abandonment, making the completion of its restoration particularly rewarding. For Gokberk, the completion of the project marks another step in preserving the island’s architectural heritage. His work is now continuing with two new restoration projects in the Ayios Amvrosios area, one of which involves the historic monastery of Panayia Melandryna.

For former residents, however, the restoration carries a more personal significance.

Sychari community leader Filippos Filippou, 78, recalled the monastery’s annual religious celebration on November 21. He said requests to hold services there continued to be rejected. Chrysi Yangouli, 77, who grew up in Sychari, returned to see the restored monastery and revisit memories of village life before 1974.

A church dating back more than 1,000 years

The church of Ayios Prokopios in Synkrasi dates to the 10th century, with an inscription inside referring to events in 978 AD.

Foulias described it as an important example of Byzantine architecture, sharing features with the monastery of Apostolos Varnavas and the church of Ayios Lazaros in Larnaca.

Restoration work began in December 2024 and was completed in September 2025, according to UNDP conservation specialist Cem Taneri. Taneri said that with basic maintenance, the church could remain in good condition for at least another 50 years. The adjoining cemetery was also cleaned, with crosses placed on graves.

For Cem Taneri, who has extensive experience in similar conservation projects through the UNDP, restoring these monuments is much more than a way of earning a living. He sees his work as a contribution to preserving the island’s historical heritage, explaining that the team’s shared love for Cyprus’ history gives them a deep sense of the importance of what they do. His next project, he said, will likely involve the restoration of a mosque in the village of Malia.

Among those visiting was Nikos Charalambous, whose mother came from Synkrasi. Standing beside his great-grandfather’s damaged marble grave, he recalled childhood summers spent in the village before 1974.

Restored fresco of Ayios Prokopios

“The best childhood memories I have are from this village,” he said, remembering playing among the wheat fields and collecting fresh eggs from his grandmother’s courtyard.

For the committee, the restorations represent more than the preservation of historic buildings. As Ktoris put it, Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot members are not simply colleagues but companions in an effort that belongs to the entire island.