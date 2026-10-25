The Animal Party has appealed for private donations to fund the neutering of around 60 to 70 cats at the central prisons, after efforts to secure the necessary funding failed.

The party expressed disappointment that, two months after its initial appeal, no funds had been found to carry out the procedures.

“It is disappointing that a modern European state cannot respond in time to such a specific need concerning animal welfare, public responsibility and our civilisation,” the party said.

It announced an initiative calling on organisations, businesses, entrepreneurs and members of the public to contribute through sponsorships or other financial assistance.

The party said those providing financial support could receive public recognition for their contributions, subject to prior agreement.

It stressed that while society could help address the problem, responsibility ultimately rested with the state.

“We want a Cyprus that leads in the European Union not only through its declarations, but also through its actions,” the party said.

It added that respect for animals should be reflected in the country’s actions and form part of its European identity.

“Society can contribute to the solution. However, this does not absolve the state of its responsibilities,” the statement concluded.