When the end of October approaches, Cyprus suddenly becomes Halloween-obsessed, and these events are here to show it! Coming up are pumpkin carving days, crafty workshops for little ones, spooky markets and witchy festivals in villages.

October 25

The fun begins this weekend, October 25, and the Mall of Engomi is getting ready to host creative activities for children with a fall and Halloween focus, from 12pm to 3pm.

Crafty fun will also take place at Paradox Museum Limassol this Sunday with pumpkin design workshops, Halloween face painting, photo moments and arts and crafts sessions, which will run from 2pm to 6.30pm.

Ghostly creations and Halloween crafts will also reach Metropolis Mall in Larnaca as Public organises an event this Sunday at 4pm, welcoming little ones to make their own creations.

October 28

The second public holiday of October will also be filled with spooky action. Yfantourgeio in downtown Nicosia transforms into a Halloween Pop-Up Café for the day and brings out its inspired decorations. Creative workshops will happen at 11am and 3pm for all ages; paint or carve your own gourd, make a witch hat or voodoo doll. Meanwhile, the café will be serving warm drinks and bites.

Also happening on October 28 is an event that brings slime, pumpkins, treasure hunts and magic shows to Limassol AGORA. From 3pm to 7pm, a Halloween party is on at the venue for guests of all ages to enjoy. Halloween costumes are encouraged for the day as prizes and surprises are in store.

October 31

For adults, a murder mystery night is coming to the capital city on October 31. Urban Productions E.A. bring a game of ‘Night falls on Palermo’ to Yfantourgeio where the players have to discover who amongst them is the murderer, before another victim falls prey. Two interactive game times are available: 6pm and 8.45pm.

In Limassol, the Cyberness Halloween Market is on from October 31 to November 1 with a Dark Web theme. Running at Kolla from 4pm to 11pm, the event will bring 150 local shops, brands and artists together, alongside street food vendors, workshops and experiences – all decked out with impressive Halloween décor.

In Pyla, CopsCats Centre hosts a Halloween Day Charity Bazaar from 10am to 2pm with local vendors, Halloween treats, BBQ and grilled bites and fancy dress. Meanwhile, in Kornos, the third Fall and Halloween Festival returns to Lumina Botanical Gardens on the final weekend of the month.

Between 10am and 6pm, visitors of all ages will get into the spirit with games, fall creations, messy play, theatre workshops and storytelling. For those who want to test their fear factor, they can enter the scary labyrinth and the tunnel of horror before winding down with warm pumpkin pies and a Cypriot brunch.

Last, but certainly not least, is perhaps one of the most impressive events of the season – the Halloween Festival at CyHerbia. Witchy spells, spiderwebs, scarecrows, alchemy shows, pumpkin houses and all kinds of spooky and fall-themed décor will dress the park’s fields, labyrinths and trees. Apart from the expected Halloween activities, there will also be a night terror experience on October 31 for teenagers and grown-ups, pumping up the spooky factor of the season. Happy Halloween Cyprus!

Halloween at the Mall of Engomi

Creative activities for families. October 25. Mall of Engomi, Nicosia. 12pm-3pm

Paradox Pumpkin Workshops

Halloween pumpkin, arts and crafts workshops, face painting and more. For children and adults. October 25. Paradox Museum Limassol, Limassol. 2pm-6.30pm. Tel: 25-051758 https://www.paradoxmuseumlimassol.com/

Halloween at Public (Metropolis Mall)

Halloween craft activities for children. October 25. Public, Metropolis Mall, Larnaca. 4pm

Halloween Pop-Up Café

Halloween workshops: paint your own gourd, make a witch hat or voodoo dool. October 28. Yfantourgeio, Nicosia. 11am or 3pm. €20 per workshop. Tel: 99-409900. [email protected]

Halloween at Limassol AGORA

Treasure hunt, pumpkin carving, magic shows and more. October 28. Limassol AGORA, Limassol. 3pm-7pm. Tickets from €12. www.limassolagora.com

Night Falls on Palermo

Murder mystery night, interactive game night. By Urban Productions E.A. October 31. Yfantourgeio, Nicosia. 6pm and 8.45pm. €20 (presale until October 27) and €25 at the door. Tel: 99-930219

Cyberness Halloween Market

Massive pop-up market with 150 vendors, workshops, music and street food. October 31-November 1. Kolla, Limassol. 4pm-11pm

CopsCats Halloween Charity Bazaar

Stands, food, and Halloween vibes. October 31. CopsCats, Pyla. 10am-2pm

CyHerbia Halloween Festival

Annual festival for children and adults with creative workshops, experiences, markets, pumpkin carving and more. CyHerbia Botanical Park & Labyrinth, Avgorou. October 31-November 1. www.cyherbia.com

Third Fall and Halloween Festival

Two days of fall activities, workshops, pumpkin pies, storytelling and market. October 31-November 1. Lumina Botanical Gardens, Kornos village. 10am-6pm. €13 for adults, €8 for children