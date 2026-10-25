Serbia is holding parliamentary elections on Sunday, in which a popular student movement is seeking to end the rule of longtime leader Aleksandar Vucic.

Here are the main players, issues and stakes in the vote.

WHO ARE THE MAJOR PLAYERS AND WHAT DO THEY STAND FOR?

Aleksandar Vucic – United Serbia: The Serbian Progressive Party (SNS)-led electoral list is campaigning on economic growth, higher wages and pensions, infrastructure investment and political stability. SNS leader Milos Vucevic has pledged 4% economic growth in 2027. Vucic, who resigned as president on September 27, is running to become prime minister.

Students Win: Emerging from protests over the November 2024 Novi Sad railway station canopy collapse that killed 16 people, the anti-corruption movement has campaigned for accountability and transparent public procurement. The Democratic Party and Kreni Promeni movement have backed it rather than fielding their own lists.

Socialist Party of Serbia (SPS) – Ivica Dacic – Factor of Stability: A longstanding ally of the SNS, the pro-Russian SPS leads a coalition with Unified Serbia, the Social Democratic Party of Serbia and the Greens of Serbia. It campaigns on social justice, workers’ rights and welfare, political stability, and national interests.

European Serbia: A pro-European opposition alliance led by Marinika Tepic and Zdravko Ponos, bringing together the Party of Freedom and Justice, Serbia Centre, and the Solidarity, Self-Defence and Liberation movement. It advocates closer European integration, sanctions against Russia and democratic reforms.

WHAT ARE PARTY LISTS AND HOW DO THEY WORK?

Political parties, party coalitions, movements and other groups can submit party lists, or electoral lists comprising no more than 250 candidates.

The election commission has approved a total of 18 lists.

On election day, voters vote for one electoral list on the ballot, rather than individual candidates.

WHAT ARE THE MAIN ISSUES FOR VOTERS?

Corruption and government accountability have dominated the campaign since the Novi Sad disaster. Protesters accuse Vucic and his allies of corruption, controlling the media and mistreating demonstrators, allegations the authorities deny.

Living standards, economic development and the fairness of the electoral process are also campaign issues.

HOW WILL A VICTORY OR LOSS FOR VUCIC IMPACT SERBIA?

A victory allowing Vucic to become prime minister would extend his political leadership and could preserve Serbia’s balancing act between its ambition to join the European Union and maintain Belgrade’s close ties with Russia and China.

A defeat could pave the way for sweeping domestic reforms, including stronger institutions and measures against corruption.