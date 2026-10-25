Police are investigating two separate car fires in Paphos and Limassol overnight, one of which destroyed a vehicle.
The first fire broke out at around 11.30pm on Saturday in a car parked in the Ayios Tychonas area of Limassol.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze, which caused extensive damage to the vehicle.
In a separate incident, a car parked in the Emba area of Paphos caught fire at around 3am on Sunday.
The fire service responded and brought the blaze under control, but the vehicle was totalled.
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