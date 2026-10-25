A 54-year-old woman was hospitalised with serious injuries after she and a 69-year-old man were struck by a car while crossing a road in Paphos on Saturday night.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 8pm on Chrysoneras avenue in Kissonerga, when the two were hit by a car driven by a 33-year-old woman, under circumstances that remain under investigation.

Both pedestrians were taken to Paphos general hospital, where the 54-year-old was found to have suffered multiple fractures and a head injury. She was admitted to the intensive care unit.

The 69-year-old sustained minor injuries and was discharged after receiving first aid.

The driver reportedly fled the scene after the collision but presented herself at a local police station at around midnight.

Following questioning, she was charged in writing and is expected to appear before court at a later date.