For many shelter dogs, life is built around the same routine. There is food, a safe place to sleep and people who care for them.

But there are also long periods spent waiting: for someone to notice them, for a home, and to experience something beyond the shelter.

Pawse for a Walk is being organised by a small group of volunteers who want people to spend time with shelter dogs without having to adopt one.

Robert’s Dog Sanctuary in Limassol currently cares for 37 dogs.

They are mostly mixed breeds and range from puppies to older dogs, with each having its own personality and story.

The sanctuary provides food, shelter and medical care while the dogs wait for homes.

The idea for the walk came after the organisers visited a shelter and saw how rarely some of the dogs were able to leave.

“When we first visited a shelter and saw how rarely the dogs get out, we realised shelter dogs get food and care, but what they rarely get is a day out. That’s the gap we wanted to close,” organiser Artemii said.

That became the starting point for Pawse for a Walk: “One walk, one day, can mean the world to a dog,” Artemii said.

For people who love dogs but cannot commit to owning one, spending a few hours with a shelter dog can be a much smaller step.

Artemii is keen to make clear that adoption is not a requirement for taking part.

Participants will meet one of the dogs taking part and then spend time with them outside the shelter.

“Not everyone needs to walk. People are welcome to visit, play and spend time with the dogs,” Artemii said.

Anyone interested in visiting is encouraged to contact Robert’s Dog Sanctuary directly to arrange a suitable time.

The organisers hope this will also help people understand that volunteering does not have to mean making a lifelong commitment.

Pawse for a Walk is currently run by two organisers, with the wider community becoming part of the team whenever people sign up for a walk.

That is important to the organisers because the initiative is intended to grow through ordinary people rather than operate as a large organisation.

“For now, we’re starting local in Limassol, but our goal is to grow and support shelters all around Cyprus,” Artemii said.

That variety of dogs is part of what the organisers want people to experience.

One may be energetic and desperate to run. Another may be nervous around new people. Another may simply want to sit beside someone.

For the organisers, allowing people to see those personalities is part of changing the way shelter dogs are viewed.

The organisers also believe the relationship can work both ways. The idea has personal significance for some of those involved.

Robert’s Dog Sanctuary relies heavily on support to cover the everyday needs of the animals in its care, including food and medical treatment.

The organisers are also encouraging people to support the sanctuary through its charity shop, Skippy Shop.

People can support the cause by donating unwanted clothes and homeware, buying from the charity shop, visiting the sanctuary, or joining the walk itself.

For the organisers behind Pawse for a Walk, the event is ultimately about giving shelter dogs something they cannot get themselves: a chance to leave the shelter, explore, and meet someone new.

For a few hours, it allows them to experience a world beyond simply waiting.

The team hopes the project will grow from a single Limassol event into a community movement supporting dogs across Cyprus.

Their message is one they want people to carry long after the walk ends.

“Shelter dogs deserve more than survival. They deserve to experience life. You don’t need to adopt to make a difference: one walk, one day, can mean the world to a dog,” Artemii said.