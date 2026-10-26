The New Stage of the Cyprus Theatre Organisation presents Peter Morgan’s play Frost/Nixon, a gripping political drama that brings to the stage one of the most famous televised confrontations of the 20th century.

Starting on November 7, the play will enrich Nicosia’s Greek-language theatrical scene with performances every Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, under the direction of Andreas Araouzos, before it tours the island in December.

The play is set in the spring of 1977, when British television presenter David Frost (Giorgos Anagiotos) meets former US President Richard Nixon (Varnavas Kyriazis), a few years after the Watergate scandal and the American president’s resignation. What begins as a television interview develops into an incisive psychological portrait of power, an unrelenting duel between reality and legacy.

Frost is pursuing a major journalistic scoop. Nixon, an experienced politician and formidable orator, attempts to control the conversation and shape the image he will leave behind. Between them unfolds a game of strategy in which every question, every pause and every answer can shift the balance.

Drawing on a real historical event, Peter Morgan creates a play that goes beyond the confines of political biography. Frost/Nixon explores power and responsibility, public image and personal truth, journalism and manipulation, and the human need to leave behind one’s own version of history.

On stage, the interview becomes a high-stakes theatrical confrontation. Two men with different backgrounds and different weapons face off, each vying for control not only of the conversation but also of the narrative.

Apart from the weekly shows in Nicosia, the play will travel to Sotiri on December 9, Larnaca on December 11, Limassol on December 17 and Paphos on December 18. Plus, an open talk with the actors and the producers will take place after November 15’s show in Nicosia.

Frost/Nixon

Peter Morgan’s play presented at the New Stage of the Cyprus Theatre Organisation. Directed by Andreas Araouzos. November 7 onwards. Every Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Cyprus Theatre Organisation, Nicosia. 8pm (6pm on Sundays). In Greek. Tel: 7777-2717. www.thoc.org.cy