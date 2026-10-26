The government on Monday called for detailed discussions on how to make its Varosha proposal acceptable to the Turkish Cypriot side, rather than focusing on reasons for rejecting it, ahead of Tuesday ‘s meeting between President Nikos Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman.

Government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said the proposal could deliver immediate, tangible benefits to both communities, while also confirming that Christodoulides had raised concerns over the status quo in the buffer zone during a meeting with the United Nations.

Speaking to reporters at the Presidential Palace following the president’s meeting with UN secretary-general’s special representative and head of Unficyp Khassim Diagne, Letymbiotis said discussions had focused on the next steps towards resuming Cyprus negotiations.

He said Christodoulides had conveyed the Greek Cypriot side’s “continuing and growing desire” that there should be no violations or attempted violations of the status quo in the buffer zone.

The meeting came ahead of Tuesday’s encounter between Christodoulides and Erhurman under UN auspices, while the president is scheduled to meet UN secretary-general’s personal envoy Maria Angela Holguin on Friday. A joint meeting involving both leaders and Holguin has also been arranged for November 9.

Government responds to Erhurman’s objections

Turning to Varosha, Letymbiotis addressed objections raised by Erhurman, who has argued that the proposal is unbalanced because it does not provide for the implementation of the European Union’s Direct Trade Regulation.

The proposal on Varosha forms one of 19 suggestions submitted by Christodoulides, the full list of which has not been made public. Letymbiotis said the benefits of the one on Varosha could be immediate.

“The current proposal concerns the return of the fenced-off area of Famagusta, in accordance with UN Security Council Resolutions 550 and 789, alongside the operation of Famagusta port under the European Commission. These are its two components.”

Christodoulides had earlier on Monday reiterated that his Varosha proposal remained on the table and differed from an earlier initiative dating back to 2005.

Asked what could change to make the proposal acceptable to the Turkish Cypriot side, Letymbiotis said he could not speak on behalf of Erhurman but argued that the discussion should focus on the potential benefits for both communities.

“What we should ask ourselves, and I think we should all ask ourselves in good faith, is exactly what the impact would be, and how great the positive impact would be, for both our Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot compatriots,” he said.

“What the president has submitted is very specific, and the benefits will be equally specific. Those benefits can be immediate,” he said.

Letymbiotis argued that the priority should be finding practical ways to move the initiative forward.

“I think it would be more beneficial and more productive to have this detailed discussion between the two leaders, in the presence of the personal envoy, to find ways for this proposal to be accepted rather than reasons for rejecting it,” he said.

Asked whether the proposal was linked to the EU’s Additional Protocol and Turkey’s obligation to open its ports to Cyprus-flagged vessels, Letymbiotis clarified that this was not part of the government’s current initiative.

“This is not included in the president’s proposal. That is why the president has said it is not identical to the proposal discussed in the past, which contained other elements and aspects,” he said.

Letymbiotis stressed that the government remained willing to address the Turkish Cypriot side’s concerns during Tuesday’s meeting.

Asked how Famagusta port would operate under European Commission supervision, Letymbiotis said the government remained in continuous communication with Brussels over the practical arrangements.

“It would operate in accordance with all the regulations and provisions established by the European Union and, of course, fully respect matters concerning the Republic of Cyprus,” he said.

“At the same time, it would give Famagusta port access to markets to which it does not currently have access, under the European Commission.”

He described the initiative as significant not only for the political message it conveyed but also for its substance and the speed with which it could potentially be implemented.

“What is required, however, is the willingness to discuss and engage in dialogue, so that ways can be found for this proposal to be accepted,” he said.

He added that while several confidence-building measures had progressed over the past three and a half years, more substantial initiatives were needed.

New crossing points proposed

Letymbiotis also confirmed that Christodoulides had submitted proposals for additional crossing points which had not previously been discussed.

He stressed that these were not intended to replace existing proposals, including the Athienou-Pyroi and Kokkina crossings.

“I have referred to new ones as well, and they are not intended to replace those already discussed. They are being proposed precisely to create the possibility of progress on the issue of crossing points,” he said.

Referring specifically to Athienou-Pyroi, Letymbiotis expressed disappointment that even the compromise route proposed by the United Nations had not been accepted.

“When we discuss the compromise route for the Athienou-Pyroi crossing, which the United Nations itself proposed and which unfortunately has not been accepted, we submit additional proposals precisely in an effort to make progress, rather than constantly discussing the same things,” he said.

He insisted that previously discussed crossing points remained under consideration.

“All the crossing points previously discussed, including those for which the United Nations has submitted proposals, remain on the table,” he said.

However, he declined to identify the additional locations, explaining that the government wanted to give the discussions with Erhurman an opportunity to produce results.

“I will certainly not say publicly which these crossing points are. The president has said that these 19 points will be made public at the appropriate time,” he said.

According to Letymbiotis, the Turkish Cypriot leader had rejected some of the president’s 19 proposals while indicating that others would be examined before a response was given.

The government expects these issues to be discussed further during Tuesday’s meeting, alongside the wider effort to establish conditions for the resumption of substantive negotiations.