Police recorded 608 reports against personal mobility device users and cyclists during nationwide checks conducted from 19 to 25 October, police said on Monday.

Of the total, 534 concerned mobility device users, mostly e-scooters, and 74 cyclists.

Police recorded 168 helmet-related offences, including 133 involving mobility device users and 35 involving cyclists.

A further 120 complaints concerned users failing to wear fluorescent vests, while 230 involved riding in prohibited areas.

Another 33 were issued to cyclists riding without lights.

Traffic checks continue around the clock across Cyprus to raise road safety awareness, prevent collisions and improve safety for all road users.