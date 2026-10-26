Restoration work on the coastal cycle path along Aphrodite Avenue in the Paphos district village of Yeroskipou began on Monday.

The Ierokipia municipality announced that the contract is worth €108,452.50 plus value added tax.

It said the project is intended to upgrade public infrastructure in the Yeroskipou tourist area.

The cycle path restoration comes after the municipality signed an agreement in May for a separate project, the second phase of the Yeroskipou coastal walkway.

That contract is valued at €1,081,545 plus VAT and covers renovation of the walkway from the Phaethon hotel to the Athena Royal hotel, with work expected to take some seven months.

Ierokipia mayor Nikos Palios signed the earlier agreement for the municipality.