Lots to choose from, spooky or otherwise, from October 29 to November 1

The last weekend of October brings music performances that revive the 50s and 60s, world-renowned Irish performers, spooky film screenings, free events in the city and, of course, Halloween events!

Music

As the week comes to a close and the nightlife scene awakens, a band from Athens arrives in Cyprus for three shows of rock ’n’ roll 50s and 60s classics.

Hermaphrodite’s Child will perform this Friday, October 30, at Savino Live in Larnaca before delivering two more rocking shows in Nicosia. Antonakis Music Hall will host the four-piece band on October 31 and November 1.

Also on October 30, The Pharos Foundation welcomes French string quartet, Quatuor Diotima, for a special performance at The Shoe Factory.

The musical evening will include masterpieces by Beethoven, Brahms and Georges Aperghis’s String Quartet No. 2.

On the same evening, Larnaca by Night will feature art and music performances, activities for the whole family and more as the shops of the central part of town remain open until 11pm.

Starting from 7pm, live music, artistic acts and entertainment will offer visitors of all ages something to enjoy.

As the Nicosia International Festival wraps up this weekend as for its finale, it welcomes the renowned Irish performer Camille O’Sullivan as she presents ‘Loveletter’.

Camille O’Sullivan

On Sunday, November 1, she takes the stage of the Nicosia Municipal Theatre together with Feargal Murray on trumpet, keyboard and piano to honour dear friends and important figures of the entertainment scene – Shane MacGowan, Sinéad O’Connor, David Bowie, Radiohead, Jacques Brel, Nick Cave and more.

Halloween

This weekend is packed with dozens of Halloween events happenning all around the island.

Amongst them is the Halloween Pet Parade, an event that happens for the first time this November 1, bringing together pet owners and their four-legged best friends, all dressed up for a walk down Papaflessa Street in Agioi Omologites, from 4pm to 6pm.

In Limassol, the Cyberness Halloween Market goes all out with its colourful and spooky décor as it hosts another weekend market.

More than 100 vendors, street food stands, workshops and live entertainment will fill Kolla from October 31 to November 1.

On the same days, another part of the island welcomes families for witchy, pumpkin-filled and spell-casting moments.

The CyHerbia Halloween Festival unfolds this weekend with a rich programme of participatory activities for visitors of all ages.

Those into dark, chilling movies are in for a treat this weekend as well.

Premier Cinemas at the Nicosia Mall screen the Cypriot film Motherwitch from October 29 to November 4; CyFi Fest hosts a Halloween Double Feature at Limassol’s Apollon Cinema screening Donnie Darko and Bloat on October 31, whilst the Larnaca Cinema Society screens The Rocky Horror Picture Show on the same evening, at the Larnaca Municipal Market.

City events

Events for the non-Halloween-loving folk are on as well this weekend, with the majority happening in the capital city.

A stand-up Open Mic, organised by Startup Comedy CY and Stantark Komety will happen at Common Ground on October 29, with shows in both Greek and English.

On Friday, Pingy Pongo organise a friendly morning of ping pong games for older adults. Those 55 years old and above are welcome to join the group at Atlas Aglantzias for a fun morning from 10am onwards.

The Nicosia Flea Market x El Khalili Vol. 3 event will bring vintage and thrift clothes, statement jewellery, new pieces, art, candles and more to 42 Multi-Space in Nicosia on October 31 and November 1.

Finally, Golem Brewhouse and Crossline Brewing bring another edition of the Craft Brewers Festival at Faneromenis Square this October 31, from 3pm onwards, wrapping up this weekend’s busy agenda with beers and local flavours.

Hermaphrodite’s Child

Athens-based 50s 60s band performs live. October 30. Savino Live, Larnaca. October 31-November 1. Antonakis Music Hall, Nicosia. Tickets available on www.ticketmaster.cy and at all ACS stores around Cyprus. Pre-sale €20, at the door €25. Table reservations are required with ticket purchases. Tel: 99-426011 (Savino Live), 99-566485 (Antonakis Music Hall)

Quatuor Diotima

French string quartet performs live. October 30. The Shoe Factory, Nicosia. Tel: 22-663871. www.pharosartsfoundation.org, www.soldoutticketbox.com

Larnaca by Night

Live music, artistic activities and open shops. October 30. Central Larnaca. 7pm-11pm

Loveletter – Camille O’Sullivan

Renowned Irish performer presents a show as part of the Nicosia International Festival. November 1. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 7pm. €20. www.nif.cy

Halloween Pet Parade

First Halloween parade for pets and their owners. Costumes, treats and spooky surprises. November 1. Papaflessa Street, Agioi Omologites, Nicosia. 4pm-6pm. Free admission. Registrations needed. @gl0wco

Cyberness Halloween Market

Massive pop-up market with 150 vendors, workshops, music and street food. October 31 – November 1. Kolla, Limassol. 4pm-11pm

CyHerbia Halloween Festival

Annual festival for children and adults with creative workshops, experiences, markets, pumpkin carving and more. CyHerbia Botanical Park & Labyrinth, Avgorou. October 31 – November 1. www.cyherbia.com

Motherwitch

Cypriot folk gothic film, directed by Minos Papas. October 30-November 4. Premier Cinemas, Nicosia Mall. 7.45pm and 10pm. www.premiercinemas.com.cy

CyFi Fest Halloween Double Feature

Two film screenings: Donnie Darko and Bloat. October 31. Apollon Cinema, Limassol. 7.30pm. €5. www.geekotopos.org

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Film screening of cult horror-musical-comedy film. October 31. Municipal Market, Larnaca. 8pm. Free admission. In English, with Greek subtitles

Stand-Up Open Mic Night

Bilingual stand-up night. October 29. Common Ground, Nicosia. 8pm. Donation-based

Nicosia Flea Market x El Khalili Vol. 3

Vintage finds, accessories and clothes. October 31-November 1. 42 Multi-Space, Nicosia. 10am-6pm

Craft Brewers Festival

Beer festival by Golem Brewhouse and Crossline Brewing with Halloween fun for all ages. October 31. Faneromenis Square, Nicosia. 3pm onwards