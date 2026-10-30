Everton advanced to the League Cup quarter-finals with a 3-1 victory over Newcastle United on Thursday, setting up a clash against fourth-tier side Fleetwood Town.

First-half goals from James Garner and Hayden Hackney put the hosts in control before Thierno Barry struck after the break at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, with Dan Burn scoring late on for the visitors.

The Merseyside club eased through despite the absence of midfielder Jack Grealish, who was dropped from the squad following an internal breach of club discipline. Prime Minister Andy Burnham, an Everton supporter, was among the crowd.

Everton will travel to League Two side Fleetwood, who stunned Premier League champions Arsenal on Tuesday. Crystal Palace will welcome Sunderland, while Bournemouth will play away at Liverpool.

Defending champions Manchester City will take on third-tier side Bradford City. The quarter-finals are scheduled to take place in the week beginning December 14.