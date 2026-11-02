A fire that broke out at a cafe in Vrysoulles, Famagusta district, in the early hours of Monday caused extensive damage to the premises and its contents.

According to the fire service, the blaze broke out at a café owned by a 32-year-old man, with firefighters receiving the call at 3.52am.

Two fire engines from the Famagusta fire station responded, supported by two additional fire engines from the British Bases.

The fire was brought under control at 4.21am.

The blaze and resulting heat caused extensive damage throughout the premises and to its contents.

The cause of the fire will be investigated in cooperation with the relevant authorities.