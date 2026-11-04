A total of €450,000 was raised by the 2026 Radiomarathon, which drew to a close at midnight on Tuesday, and included a nationwide Walk of Love and a marathon broadcast on CyBC’s third channel.

The annual charity initiative, organised by CyBC and sponsor organisations is a 48-hour drive to raise awareness and donations to people with disabilities and to enhance social inclusion.

Highlights included a charity football tournament on October 30 at Nuevo Campo stadium in Nicosia featuring politicians, journalists, artists, former footballers, the Lakatamia FC women’s team, and the Pheidippides Marathon Runners’ Association for individuals with disabilities.

The radio marathon began at 6am on Monday, with volunteers, organised groups and members of the public sharing messages of solidarity throughout the broadcast.

Money was collected by volunteers on the streets

A two-day nationwide Road Campaign of Love also saw information stands and donation boxes set up in towns and villages.

The programme also included a two-hour television special, Notes Among the Stars, broadcast on CyBC on Monday evening. Presented by Vasiliki Hadjadamou, it featured personalities from sport, the arts and the media.

The events concluded on Tuesday afternoon with volunteer walkers arriving at the CyBC gardens after completing the Walk of Love.

Donations can still be made through payment methods listed at www.radiomarathonios.org.