A 37-year-old man was arrested following a chase with the police on Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred at 2am when officers located a car that had been reported stolen in an open parking lot in Tala.

While they were at the scene, another vehicle approached, and its driver was signalled to stop.

The driver, identified as the 37-year-old, failed to comply and sped off in an attempt to escape the scene.

He subsequently abandoned the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot, but was apprehended by officers.

Warning shots were fired during the attempt to stop the vehicle.

Examinations carried out after his arrest revealed that the man was driving without a license and insurance.

He underwent a breathalyser test with a positive result of 69 milligrams of alcohol, well above the legal limit of 22 mg.

The man under investigation for vehicle theft, failure to comply with a police signal, reckless and dangerous driving, as well as driving under the influence of alcohol and driving without a license and insurance.