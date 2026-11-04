Around 12 adults stand accused of having caused damage to four public spaces in Paphos while performing skateboard tricks, acting mayor Angelos Onisiforou said on Wednesday.

Onisiforou said the municipality had repeatedly warned the group, and its members had assured officials they would leave.

However, they allegedly moved from one public space to another, eventually causing damage at four separate locations across the city.

Police have been informed, and photographic and video material documenting the group’s activities has been made available to the authorities, he said.

Onisiforou stressed that public spaces were municipal property and belonged to all residents, adding that visitors to the city were expected to respect its infrastructure and property.

“It does not matter where someone comes from. What matters is respecting the place they visit,” he said.

The group is alleged to have come from abroad. Onisiforou called on anyone responsible for causing damage to accept responsibility for their actions.

The municipality said it had evidence relating to the damage caused.