The Cyprus National Addictions Authority (NAAC) has issued a public warning after new cannabinoids were detected in products seized from a shop selling CBD and related items.

According to a statement issued by the authority, the products were discovered during an inspection carried out in cooperation with Cyprus police, the Pharmaceutical Services and the Health Services.

The seized items included e-cigarette liquids, cigarettes containing plant material and other herbal products. Laboratory analysis revealed the presence of new cannabinoids, with six different cannabinoids detected in a single e-cigarette liquid.

The authority expressed particular concern that such substances may be present in products perceived as low-risk, when they could in fact contain powerful psychoactive cannabinoids without consumers being aware of their actual composition.

It warned that the effects of many of these substances on humans remain insufficiently studied, while the effects of the specific mixture detected are unknown.

Using such products may cause a rapid heartbeat, severe drowsiness, confusion, anxiety or panic and, in serious cases, poisoning or psychotic symptoms.

“The fact that a product is sold in a shop does not guarantee its safety. Its appearance, smell or name are not enough to determine what it contains,” the authority warned.

The public is advised to avoid products of unknown composition and to stop using any product suspected of containing such substances.

“Do not combine these products with alcohol or other substances and do not drive after using them. Keep them away from children. If you feel unwell, seek medical assistance. Inform healthcare professionals about the product you used and keep the packaging,” the authority said.

It also urged anyone witnessing a person losing consciousness, experiencing breathing difficulties or suffering seizures to call an ambulance immediately and not leave the person alone.